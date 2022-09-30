Cameroon: Former CAMTEL GM, Nkoto Emane begins journey beyond

The former General Manager of the Cameroon Telecommunications, David Nkoto Emane will be laid to rest this weekend in his native Efoulan Yetnang in the South Region.

To that effect, members of government, family members, friends and former colleagues of the Cameroon Telecommunications turned out in their numbers on Friday, October 30 at the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital for the removal of the mortal remains of the deceased.

After homages and a short mass, the mortal remains were transported to the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Yaounde for a funeral mass.

Among the mourners to pay their last respects was the Director General of the Cameroon Telecommunications, Judith Yah Sunday Achidi who saluted the memory of the deceased as a man who worked for the development of CAMTEL and the nation as a whole.

The GM recounted her relations with the deceased which started as colleagues at INTELCAM before becoming her boss in 1998 then CAMTEL GM in 2005.

She went further to describe David Nkoto Emane as a man who worked for the development of the information and communication technologies and was at the head of CAMTEL’s strategic vision.

She further went ahead to list Nkoto Emane’s achievements at the helm of CAMTEL while thanking him for the confidence in managing strategic affairs of the CAMTEL throughout his reign.

David Nkoto Emane who died on September 17 will be laid to rest on October 1 in his native Efoulan Yetnang.