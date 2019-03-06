Cameroon: Former defence Minister detained at Kondengui

Former Minister of Defence Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o has been detained at the Kondengui Maximum security prison in Yaounde after he was presented before a judge after the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o was once again at the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday where he was grilled for hours before judges decided to keep him in custody late at night.

He was later transferred around 10 pm to the Kondengui Maximum security prison from where investigations will continue on his alleged embezzlement of state funds.

He was detained alongside three of his close aides, Colonel Joel Mboutou, former defence attaché at the Cameroon Embassy in Morocco, Victor Emmanuel Menye, Asssistant General Manager of SCB bank and Maxime Mbangue, ex adviser at the Ministry of Defence.

Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o’s wife is expected to appear before the Special Criminal Court today where she will be grilled by investigators.