Cameroon: Former Fecafoot boss handed life ban from football

Former President of the Cameroon Football Federation Tombi A Roko Sidi has been banned for life from all football- related activities.

The ban was handed down by the Ethics Committee of the Fecafoot after meeting last week in Yaounde. Other aides of Tombi A Roko Sidiki also received heavy fines.

The former Fecafoot boss iss accused of financial mismanagement, as well as according undue financial advantage to members of his executive committee while he was in office.

He is equally accused to disbursing funds to certain members of Fecafoot without justification while equally usurping power.

The Ethics Committee of Fecafoot equally accused the former Fecafoot President of mismanaging funds meant for the construction of the Bafia, Sangmelima, Bangangté and Bamenda stadiums.

Another financial scandal for which he is accused of, is the transformations of a gift of 6000 balls from then Fecafoot sponsor Puma into a purchase worth 79 million Francs CFA which has not been accounted for.

In addition to the life ban, he has been handed a 10-million francs fine to be paid within six months beginning July 1, the Ethics Committee of Fecafoot said.

Tombi A Roko Sidiki who equally served as Fecafoot scribe under Iya Mohammed is still to react to the ban but has the possibility to appeal.

He was elected President of the Cameroon Football Federation on September 28, 2015 but his mandate was cut short in 2017 after the Court of Arbitration of Sports cancelled the elections and FIFA proceeded to set up a normalisation committee which led to the election of Seidou Mbombo Njoya on December 12, 2018.