Cameroon: Former Indomitable Lions’ captain Stephen Tataw passes away

Former Indomitable Lions’ captain Stephen Tataw has passed away in Yaounde at the age of 57, family sources have confirmed.

Stephen Tataw passed away on Friday morning after battling with illness for the past months.

The right back had a stellar career with the Indomitable Lions that saw him win score three goals in 63 appearances.

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya in a tweet paid homage to the fallen skipper, describing him as a “great sportsman and leader of men”.

He skippered Cameroon to two World Cup tournaments, notably their memorable run to the 1990 quarter finals in Italy and the 1994 group stage exit in the USA.

He was equally featuered at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and lifted the trophy with the team in 1988 in Morocco where he made five appearances.

He equally made a name at home where he captained he won three Cup of Cameroon triumphs in 1989, 1991 and 1992 , with Tonnerre of Yaounde and Olympique Mvolye.

At the end of his playing career, he held several administrative positions. Early in 2019, he was appointed by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation as the General Supervisor of the national teams-a position he held till his death.

His last public appearance was in February during the presentation of a new book that details the history of the Indomitable Lions.