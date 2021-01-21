Cameroon: Former Indomitable Lions set up fan zone for CHAN 2020

As Albert Roger Milla walked past into the Charles Atangana Avenue accompanied by a host of persons, the legend headed straight to the VIP restaurant.

Alongside him are a couple of familiar faces like François Omam Biyik, Bertin Ewelle, Vincent Ongandzi, Emmanuel Mve…etc. It is a star-studded line up and you could be forgiven to think the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are about playing. This group of players take their seat at a corner as the chat and watches the game between Zambia and Tanzania at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium.

Like these former lions, Yaounde city dwellers are living the competition across the country as if they were in the stadiums in real time thanks to the atmosphere provided by these fan zones.

The feel of sixth edition of the African Nations Championship is now fully in the midst of Yaounde city dwellers thanks to some of the fan zones set around town.

The fan zone at the Charles Atangana Avenue, in the heart of town, is just one of such zones set up by the Association of Former Indomitable Lions.

City dwellers who leave from work late in the evening or those who want to relax in the evening have this fan zone as the ideal joint.

Two giant screens have been erected here to enable fans watch matches while there are other side attractions like games for children as well as expositions and exhibitions from business persons and some state corporations.

“We have realized that around several local competitions, we did not have enough entertainment and we as a group of former Indomitable Lions decided to come up with this village where we can bring together former Lions of the ‘60s till date and create an avenue for the public to come and discuss with them and know them more while enjoying the CHAN,” Vincent Ongandzi, Secretary General of the Association of Former Indomitable Lions said.

“When we thought of this idea, we proposed it to the Local Organising Committee, it was approved and we were called to come and put it in place and fortunately we had partners who were ready to accompany us. This is a first step and we hope to extend this during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.

At half time as well as the end of every match, football analysts and specialists are brought on a special set at the fan zone to provide expert analysis and give their views on the matches. The excitement here is not only limited to football as artistes are equally brought on stage to perform at the end of each game which the live musical band thrills the public all through the afternoon.