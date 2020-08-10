Politics › Judicial

Cameroon: Former Minister Ebong Ngole buried under tight security in Kumba

Published on 10.08.2020 at 04h09 by JournalduCameroun

The former Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency, John Ebong Ngole who passed away on July 2 in Yaounde has been laid to rest.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, August 8 in Kumba under tight security as family members, friends as well political comrades trooped in to bid him farewell.

The mortal remain of Minister Ebong Ngole was transported from Buea to Kumba under high security as soldiers guarded the convoy while others were stationed all through the road to prevent any attack from separatist fighters.

However, gunshots were heard along the the way but no major incident was recorded as the corpse was successfully transported to Kumba where the burial took place.

John Ebong Ngole has occupied several top positions in Cameroon. He served as Senior Divisional Officer in Bui, Mezam, Donga Mantung, Momo, Fako Ndian and Manyu.

He was appointed Governor of the South West Region in 1989 and two years later left for the North West Region in the same capacity. He was Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency from 1992-1997 and held other top positions like Board Chairman of the National Oil Refinery, SONARA.

