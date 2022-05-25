Cameroon: Former NFC Bank Owner Senator Awanga Zacharia Is No More

He was reported dead as confirmed by family sources on Tuesday May 24th, 2022 at the Yaounde General Hospital at 11:30am.

Former NFC Bank owner suffered from a short illness before giving up the ghost. Born on October 31st 1951, Awanga Zacharia grew up in Oshie, hailing from the North West region. He had a well furnished political career as he was a pioneer senator in the Momo division,North West region during the first legislations, 2013-2018.

Senator Awanga was former majority shareholder of the National Fund Credit Bank, NFC bank and also the Brain behind the Samaritan Insurance company. he was a top businessman in the academic, financial and hospitality sectors in Cameroon. His primary education was in Oshie and Muyuka (1958-1965), and his secondary education was in CPC Bali (1966-1971). Then, he continued his university education at Morgan State University in the United States, where he obtained the BSc in Business Administration (1983), the MSc in Transportation (1985) and the MBA (1986).

As the elites will say, a Baoba has fallen but its roots definitely grows on. The funeral program is yet to be communicated by family members.