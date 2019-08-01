Cameroon: Former Prime Minister Sadou Hayatou passes on

Cameroon’s one time Prime Minister Sadou Hayatou, well known for the role he played in the tripartite that saw the end of the ghost towns that hit the country in 90s is no more, sources from family members have confirmed.

He died today in Switzerland at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.

Sadou Hayatou served as the 4th Prime Minister of Cameroon from April 26, 1991 to April 9, 1992.

Born on February 15, 1942 in Garoua, Sadou Hayatou was appointed to the government of Cameroon as Minister of Agriculture in 1984. In 1990, he is appointed Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon, position he occupies until he is appointed Prime Minister in 1991.

While at the head of the government in 1991, he organised a tripartite that resulted to the end of the ghost towns that hit Cameroon by then.

After his stint as Prime Minister, Hayatou became National Director of the Bank of Central African States BEAC, leaving that post on January 1, 2008. Despite the official retirement age at the Bank being 60, reports say Hayatou was kept in his post for five additional years by BEAC Governor.