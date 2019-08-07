The Former Director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Board Jean Louis Beh Mengue is still being held at the Special Criminal Court in Yaounde after he was taken into custody on Monday.

Jean Louis Beh Mengue was detained remanded in custody by investigatrs at the court after he appeared for questioning on Monday.

Nothing has so far filtered of the questioning and it is not clear if he has already been charged as sources say investigations are going on.

Jean Louis Beh Mengue served as Director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Board for eighteen years before he was replaced in June 2017.