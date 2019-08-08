Cameroon: Former Telecoms Agency boss transferred to Kondengui

The former Director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Agency dubbed ART Jean Louis Beh Mengue has been transferred to the Yaounde Maximum security Central Prison Kondnegui, sources have confirmed.

According to sources, Jean Louis Beh Mengue was transferred to the Kondengui Central Prison yesterday evening for proper questioning.

He was arrested on Monday August 5, 2019 and placed in custody by investigators at the Special Criminal Court where he spent two nights.

So far, nothing has been said about the questioning that took place earlier at the Special Criminal court.