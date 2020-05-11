Cameroon: Fotso Victor’s daughter succeeds him as Mayor of Pete Bandjoun

Nicky Fotso Maptue, daughter of late Victor Fotso is the new Mayor of the Pete Bandjoun Council in the Koung Khi Division of the West region of Cameroon.

She was elected to replace the late father at the head of the Municipality this Monday May 11 during an extra-ordinary Council session that took place at the Council hall of Pete Bandjoun, in the Koungh Khi Division, West region of Cameroon in compliance with the General code of decentralised territorial collectivities.

According to sources, Nicky who stood as first Deputy Mayor of the Council obtained the majority of all the Municipal Councillors present at the session.

Her challengers, Emmanuel Chatue, CEO of Canal 2 International and David Kengne are said to have withdrawn their candidacy few minutes to the election.

She will thus assume the functions of Mayor of the Council of Pete Bandjoun after having run the Council in interim after the death of her father, Victor Fotso last March 20.