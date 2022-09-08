Cameroon-Foumban: Tomaino Ndam Njoya Obtains 180 M FCFA for Project Investment 

The International Association of Mayors and Leaders of Capitals and Metropolises will finance the rehabilitation of several infrastructures in the Noun division headquarter.

Two flagship projects have been announced for the city of Foumban. It is the construction of a house of culture and sports. This follows a deal signed after an agreement between the city council of Foumban and The International Association of Mayors and Officials of Capitals and Metropolises.

This signing of the Financial Assistance Agreement for Project Management is part of its renovation. It took place on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, in Paris, France. The Foumban city council was represented by Tomaino Ndam Njoya and the International Association of Mayors and Leaders of Francophone Capitals and Metropolises represented by Pierre Baillet.

The project consists of the renovation of the old rural town hall to make it a House of Culture and Sports. The said project is valued at 180 million FCFA, including 131 million at the expense of the AIMF and 52 million in counterpart to be disbursed by the town hall.

The work itself will consist of the development of a multimedia center, a cinematographic projection space, and a video-conference space. The municipal library should also be relocated to the new structure, as should the office of the urban planning agency and the study office of the commune of Foumban. The house will be completed outside by a multi-sports ground.

As a reminder, the project to renovate the Old Rural Town Hall into a House of Culture and Sports comes after the announcement of the project for the Rehabilitation and Extension of the Old Régie Nshi-Foumban which will allow the City of Foumban to have its Mini Hydroelectric Plant in the coming months.