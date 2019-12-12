Cameroon: Foundation stone laid for new National Assembly headquarters

The foundation stone of the new building for the National Assembly was laid on Thursday, November 12 at the Ngoa Ekelle neighbourhood in Yaounde.

The foundation stone was laid by the President of the National Assembly Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on behalf of the Head of State Paul Biya.

During today’s ceremony, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said the new building of the National Assembly which is a gift from the Peoples Republic of China shows the excellent relations between the two countries.

He praised the Head of State for his strong diplomacy and called on all Cameroonians to rally behind him for the execution of this project.

The building will cost over FCFA 54 Billion and will be completed by 2023.