Cameroon: Four Ambazonia fighters killed in Bamenda

Published on 13.09.2021 at 23h57 by JournalduCameroun

At least four Ambazonia separatist fighters were killed on the night of Sunday breaking Monday, in Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon by soldiers on patrol, the army has confirmed.

Residents in Bamenda got up to the gruesome images of four corpses displayed at the popular Finance Junction by soldiers who said they were separatist fighters killed at night.

The four were on board a Carina E vehicle when they met with soldiers on patrol around Ntarikon in the Bamenda II sub division where the ensuing gun battle led to their death.

Soldiers equally seized two AK47 rifles along with four loader boxes and impounded the car which the gunmen were using.

