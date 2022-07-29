› Business

Cameroon : Four Cities to Benefit Promotion Sales on Local Products between August and September

Published on 29.07.2022 at 10h51 by Nana Kamsukom

honey
made in cameroon

The Business Cameroon Meetings held in Yaounde between government officials, aimed at promoting the made in Cameroon and  announced an eventual promotion fair in the cities of Douala, Yaounde, Bafoussam and Ngaoundere, from August 15, 2022, reports economic media investir au Cameroun.

The information was revealed on July 27, 2022 in Yaounde, during a meeting between the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and the managers of Africa Business Solutions, the company promoting the event.

This event, which will take place successively in the above-mentioned cities, will end on 15 September 2022. It will take place in the premises of the Chamber of Commerce of the cities concerned. “Business Cameroon Meetings aims to promote the made in Cameroon and job creation from the bottom up, including at the level of decentralized territorial communities,” explains Désiré Makan II, the promoter of the event.

Faced with the prevailing context (general rise in prices of raw materials, freight and oil internationally, editor’s note), we must understand that dependence on imports is economic suicide, and that we must proceed to a return to our roots by relying on our own resources, in order to satisfy domestic demand by launching initiatives to promote local products,” said Minister Mbarga Atangana, as if to demonstrate the merits of the initiative of Africa Business Solutions.

