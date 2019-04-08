Cameroon: Four die in accident along Kribi-Edea road

At least 4 persons are reported to have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in Elogbatinda, 60kilometres from Kribi, sources have confirmed.

The accident that happened at about 4:am this Monday morning sources say involved an Inter-Urban Transport Bus of Transcam that collided with a heavy duty truck at the Elogbatinda road junction, leaving at least four people dead and about 15 severely wounded.

The bus is reported to have left Kribi for Yaounde this Monday April 8, 2019 at about 4: am and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The wounded, sources say have been rushed to the Edea Regional Hospital and the bodies of the victims transported to the Edea and Kribi mortuaries.