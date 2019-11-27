Cameroon: Four die in bike accident in Littoral region

Four persons are reported to have died in a bike accident that happened in Manjo, a locality situated in the Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon, sources have said.



According to sources, the victims involved in the incident are three students from Government High School Manjo and the bike rider they hired on their way back from school.

Reports say at the level of the Dibombe Bridge, the bike rider got involved in an accident that killed him plus the three students he was transporting on the spot.