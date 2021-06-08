› Life

Cameroon: Four family members die after consuming doubtful potion in Bamendjou, West region

Published on 08.06.2021 at 18h02 by journal du Cameroun

Overview of town of Bamendjou in the West region (c) copyright

 

A 58-year-old woman and three of her grandchildren living in Balatsi III village in Bamendjou, West region of Cameroon are reported to have lost their lives last Sunday June 6 after drinking a doubtful potion.

The population f Balatsi III village in Bamendjou, Upper Plateau Division in the West region woke up Monday June 7 to a shocking discovery.

The dead bodies of 58-year-old Jackeline Makou and her three grandchildren.

According to reports from the region, the woman in a bit to protect herself together with her grandchildren mixed a palm oil to a black powder which she leaked before giving part to the children.

Besides the doubtful protection potion, the victims are said to have consumed banana pudding.

It is yet to be proven whether they died due to the pudding or the potion, an investigation is on course to determine the exact causes of the sudden death.

