Cameroon: Four family members die after eating contaminated food in Douala

A man, three of his kids are said to have died and the wife is still battling between life and death after they reportedly consumed corn and beans at their residence in the Boko Plage neighbourhood in the Douala III Subdivision, Littoral region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

According to sources, the five family members were transported to the hospital after neighbours were alerted on their situation by the lone child who did not consume the meal.

Unfortunately for them, when they got to the hospital, it was too late. The father and the three kids died meanwhile the mother has been kept under intensive care.

Unconfirmed reports say the deadly incident could be due to the contaminated nature of the meal they consumed, prepared two days earlier.

While waiting for confirmation from medical experts, the police have opened an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.