Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon: Four get death sentence over Kumba school massacre

Published on 08.09.2021 at 13h19 by JournalduCameroun

At least four persons have been sentenced to death over the killing of pupils last year at a  school in Kumba, Meme Division in the South West Region.

The four; Yemeli Longtsi Gilda, Konte Patrick, Emmanuel Angu and Elangwe Kelvin Eyabe were handed the sentences on Tuesday, September 7 by the Buea Military Tribunal after about nine months of trial.

They were charged with  acts of terrorism, hostility against the father land, Secession, Insurrection, murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions.

The accused who entered a not guilty plea have up to ten days to appeal the verdict.

According to Barrister Richard Tamfu who has been following up the matter, the case has been in open hearing since December 1, 2020 after at least 12 persons were arrested in connection with the incident, including the proprietress of the Saint Theresa International Bilingual School, Kumba.

Among the accused five were in custody while the others were granted bail as hearing took close to nine months before the verdict was finally passed.

In October last year, at least six children were killed and several others injured when gunmen stormed the Mother Theresa International Bilingual School, Kumba, a city which has been a hot bed of clashes between separatists and soldier.

 

 

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement