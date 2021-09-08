Cameroon: Four get death sentence over Kumba school massacre

At least four persons have been sentenced to death over the killing of pupils last year at a school in Kumba, Meme Division in the South West Region.

The four; Yemeli Longtsi Gilda, Konte Patrick, Emmanuel Angu and Elangwe Kelvin Eyabe were handed the sentences on Tuesday, September 7 by the Buea Military Tribunal after about nine months of trial.

They were charged with acts of terrorism, hostility against the father land, Secession, Insurrection, murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions.

The accused who entered a not guilty plea have up to ten days to appeal the verdict.

According to Barrister Richard Tamfu who has been following up the matter, the case has been in open hearing since December 1, 2020 after at least 12 persons were arrested in connection with the incident, including the proprietress of the Saint Theresa International Bilingual School, Kumba.

Among the accused five were in custody while the others were granted bail as hearing took close to nine months before the verdict was finally passed.

In October last year, at least six children were killed and several others injured when gunmen stormed the Mother Theresa International Bilingual School, Kumba, a city which has been a hot bed of clashes between separatists and soldier.