Cameroon: Four Million people affected by Anglophone crisis- OCHA Report

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, has published a new report on the crisis situation in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions.

The report produced in collaboration with humanitarian partners like WFP, UNICEF, WHO and UNHCR, reveals that at least Four Million people are affected, 1.3M People in need, 160,000 People targeted, 437,500 Internally displaced, 500,000 People in need in host communities and 330,000 Other people in need.

Going by the report, the proliferation of armed groups and deployment of defense forces, has shifted the crisis into armed conflict.

It states that more than 1,200 cases of civilian protection rights violations have been registered, mainly involving physical abuse or threats, and lack of legal protection. The report recounts how insecurity and violence have forced more than 400,000 people to flee their homes, most of whom continue to have serious consequences on livelihoods and living conditions.

Regarding the health situation, the report indicates that many of the conflict-hit population are suffering severe emotional stress. About 3,700 unaccompanied or separated children need urgent assistance and psycho-social care. It equally states that more than 40 per cent of clinics and health centres no longer provide vaccinations, less than 15 per cent of births are assisted by skilled attendants.

In response the OCHA report reveals that an Emergency response plan has been developed in May 2018 targeting 160,000 people. Eight clusters have been activated in October. By the end of 2018, the plan was only 40% per cent funded. Going by the report, the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Cameroon is being finalised. Planning workshops were held in Buea and Bamenda to ensure appropriate reflection of the crisis in the North-West and South-West in the national level plan

It would be recalled that in December, WFP provided food for 29,000 IDPs in Meme division in South-West region, the first large-scale distribution since the crisis erupted.