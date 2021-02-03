Cameroon: Four students accused of practicing witchcraft arrested in Kribi

Four students of 4e and 3e at Government Bilingual High School Kribi in the South region of Cameroon accused of practicing witchcraft are currently gnashing their teeth at the Gendarmerie Company in Kribi.

The said students were arrested two days ago after being accused of moving round the school campus with a magical wallet, trying to initiate other students.

Questioned by police officers, the said students are reported to have confessed being in contact with mystical Beninese who promised them wealth in exchange for the lives of some of their relatives and the recruitment of their mates.

“I was given an amount of FCFA 1 million to use in a single night…” One of the students told the police.

An investigation has been opened by police officers of the Kribi Gendarmerie Company to trace the origin of the magical wallet.