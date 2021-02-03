Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Four students accused of practicing witchcraft arrested in Kribi

Published on 03.02.2021 at 17h57 by journal du Cameroun

Students of GBHS Kribi (c) copyright

Four students of 4e and 3e at Government Bilingual High School Kribi in the South region of Cameroon accused of practicing witchcraft are currently gnashing their teeth at the Gendarmerie Company in Kribi.

The said students were arrested two days ago after being accused of moving round the school campus with a magical wallet, trying to initiate other students.

Questioned by police officers, the said students are reported to have confessed being in contact with mystical Beninese who promised them wealth in exchange for the lives of some of their relatives and the recruitment of their mates.

“I was given an amount of FCFA 1 million to use in a single night…” One of the students told the police.

An investigation has been opened by police officers of the Kribi Gendarmerie Company to trace the origin of the magical wallet.

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top