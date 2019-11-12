Cameroon: Four unidentified men arrested over murder of soldier in SW region

Four unidentified individuals suspected to have killed and buried Cameroonian soldier lately in Yoke, Muyuka, South West region of Cameroon are currently under detention after they were captured by the military in an ambush.

The individuals the military disclosed as being part of the restoration forces in the South West region were reportedly ambushed and arrested in their camp Monday November 11, 2019 by the military who seized some of their weapons in their process.

They are suspected to have kidnapped, killed and buried Jean Noel Ndongo, Chief of Control Post at Brasseries Muyuka, Friday November 8, 2019 in Yoke, a locality in Muyuka Subdivision in the South West region of Cameroon.

The murder was widely condemned in Cameroon after the suspects filmed the gruesome act and posted the video online.

A good number of the Cameroonian security forces have been killed since the beginning of the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of the country by alleged separatist fighters.