Cameroon: Fourteen “microbes” arrested in Douala

Published on 16.12.2020 at 14h52 by JournalduCameroun

At least 14 young men who are accused of terrorizing several neighbourhoods in the economic capital, Douala have fallen into the dragnet of the National Gendarmerie.

The suspects who famously call themselves “Microbes” were arrested on Monday, December 14 after they had reportedly gone on rampage in the Bepanda neighbourhood, terrorizing the population.

They are said to have invaded the streets, destroying property along the road side, breaking windscreens of vehicles, as well as other businesses before the population alerted elements of the National Gendarmerie who immediately arrived the scene and laid hands on 14 persons, most of them in their mid twenties.

This week’s attack comes after the “Microbes” group staged another attack in October in the Ndokotti neighbourhood causing enormous damage before forces of law and order could arrive the scene though at least two persons were later apprehended.

