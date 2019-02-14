Cameroon: France ‘concerned’ at Kamto’s detention in Kondengui

France has said it is greatly concerned on the latest judicial development around opposition figure Maurice Kamto after he was charged with insurrection by a military tribunal and transferred to the Kondengui maximum security prison.

Maurice Kamto was presented before the state prosecutor at the Yaounde Military Tribunal late on Tuesday night where he was charged on at least seven counts before he was placed on pre-trial detention.

The latest development has led to several reactions from various quarters with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France is deeply concerned by the situation.

“We are concerned by this judicial development and remain keen on Mr. Kamto’s situation and that of about 200 of his detained supporters,”Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The Cameroonian opposition, of which he is one of the figures, must be able to express itself freely, in accordance with the law.