Cameroon: France condemns Mautu killings, calls for investigations

The French Embassy in Cameroon has condemned last Sunday’s killings of civilians in Mautu, Muyuka subdivision in the restive South West Region.

At least eight civilians are reported to have been killed and others injured when soldiers of the Cameroon army invaded a village called Mautu in search of armed separatist fighters.

Reacting to the incident, condemned the unjustifiable use of force on civilians and called for facts in order to clarify the whole situation.

“France condemns the attack that took place in Mautu, South West Region of Cameroon and killed 8 civilians on Sunday, January 10 in unclear circumstances. France condemns the indiscriminate use of violence against civilians and demands that the facts of this unjustifiable crime be clarified,” the French Embassy said in a statement.

The spokesperson of thee Cameroon army, Col. Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo has since denied the responsibility of the army in the death of the civilians, describing images of casualties as a “hotpotch of gruesome” images aimed at tarnishing the defence forces.