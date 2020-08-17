Politics › security

Cameroon: France condemns separatist attacks in restive Anglophone region

Published on 17.08.2020 at 15h26 by JournalduCameroun

Houses destroyed in the course of the Anglophone crisis (c) copyright

France has condemned the wave of violence perpetrated on civilians by suspected separatist fighters in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

There have been condemnations across the board following the brutal killing of at least two women in Muyuka and Bamenda recently by suspected separatist fighters.

These killings follow that of some humanitarian workers in Batibo and Lebialem recently while improvised explosive devices have equally been detonated in Bamenda recently.

Joining their voice to the others, the French Embassy in Cameroon condemned these acts and extended condolences to the relatives of the bereaved.

“France strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated by separatists in recent weeks against civilians in the North West and South West regions. We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims,” the French Embassy said in a tweet.

