Cameroon: France disburses 66 Billion frs to strengthen government’s monetary policy

France has disbursed the sum of 66 Billion CFA frs to enable the government of Cameroon strengthen its monetary policy and diversify its economy amongst others.

This follows two separate conventions signed today in Yaounde between the outgoing French Ambassador to Cameroon Gilles Thibault and the Minister of economy, planning and regional development Alamine Ousmane Mey.

The first convention has to do with the support budget that goes in line with the commitment taken by France mean while the second one will help rehabilitate Cameroon’s National Museum.

According to Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey, the money will help boost Cameroon’s budget and equally diversify its economy to facilitate development in every sector.