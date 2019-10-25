Politics › diplomacy

Cameroon: France offers FCFA 30 billion to fight Boko Haram

Published on 25.10.2019 at 12h18 by JournalduCameroun

BIR, Cameroon army's elite force fighting Boko Haram (c)All rights reserved

The government of France has offered FCFA 30 billion to Cameroon to help fight the Boko Haram islamists in the Far North Region of Cameroon.

During his recent visit to Cameroon, French Foreign Minister, Jean Yves Le Drian said the money wil be used to rebuild and provide basic amenities to localities ravaged by Boko Haram atrocities in the Far North Region of Cameroon.

“We stand by Cameroon in the fight against Boko Haram. This fight also requires a financial engagement,” Jean Yves Le Drian said.

This latest financial assistance adds to the various projects financed by France in the Far North Region, notably in agriculture, health and education.

