Cameroon: France offers FCFA 40 Billion to rebuild crisis-hit NW, SW regions

The French Government has granted the sum of 40 Billion frs to support the Government of Cameroon reconstruct the North West and South West regions of the country, rocked by the Anglophone crisis.

The information was revealed by the French Ambassador to Cameroon, HE Christophe Guillou.

“When the French Minister of Europe and Foreign affairs, Jean Yves Le Drian came to Cameroon, he announced a 30 Billion frs contribution from France to help develop the Far North, but besides that, he also announced a 40 Billion frs contribution for the reconstruction of the North West and South West regions which have suffered for the past three years…” Christophe Guillou said.

He indicated that the money will be used to finance diverse projects that are still to be determined with the help of Cameroonian authorities and the affected population.

This grant adds to the 30 Billion frs announced by the French Minister of Europe and Foreign affairs, Jean Yves Le Drian during his two-day official visit to Cameroon, as well as the many other projects financed by the French Government in Cameroon.