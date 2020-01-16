Cameroon: Francis Wache journeys home tomorrow

The deceased Publisher of The Post Newspaper Francis Wache will be laid to rest this weekend in Buea.

According to the funeral programme released by family members, mourners will gather at Francis Wache’s residence in Buea beginning tomorrow for a wake keep without corpse.

His mortal remains will then be removed from the mortuary of the Buea Regional Hospital on Friday, January 16 followed by a requiem mass at the Saint Charles Lwanga Parish, Molyko at midday.

The mortal remains of Francis Wache will be lowered down to the earth later in the evening at his Bonduma reisdence in strict family intimacy.

Francis Wache, Publisher of The Post Newspaper and Mayor of Noni passed away on December 20,2019 followed a heart attack.