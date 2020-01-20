Cameroon: Francis Wache laid to rest in Buea

Veteran journalist and Publisher of The Post Newspaper, Francis Kongnyuy Wache has been laid to rest in Buea.

Thousands of mourners gathered on Friday January 17 in Buea to bid farewell to one the journalistic icons west of the Moungo.

Eulogies presented at the funeral at the St. Charles Lwuanga Parish Molyko, Buea described him as dynamic, intelligent and a journalistic guru who had a brilliant contribution in the field of communication, education and politics in Cameroon.

To Bouddih Adams, Managing Editor of The Post, the departure of Francis Wache is a big loss to journalism in the country while Norbert Wasso, Publisher of The Sun said Wache’s life should serve as an example for young journalists.

Francis Kongyuy Wache who passed away on Friday December 20, 2019, was born on December 31,1955 in Nkor-Noni, Bui Division of the North West region.

In his professional career, Francis Wache served as a trainer at the Local Government Training Centre, CEFAM, Buea from 1978 to 2015. From 1990 to 1991, Wache served as a senior writer, for Cameroon Life Magazine.

From 1992-1994 he served as Editor- in- Chief, CameroonTodayNewspaper from where he later moved to Cameroon Post as Editor- in- Chief.

With the crumbling of Cameroon Post, The Post Newspaper rose from its ashes where Francis Wache became the paper’s pioneer Executive-Editor and Publisher from 1997.

He joint active politics in 2013 when he became Mayor of Nkor Council, Bui Division, North West region. Francis Wache lives behind a wife, four children and seven grandchildren.