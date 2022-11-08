Cameroon : Franck Biya Paves Way for Succession

The son of the current President of the Republic visited the Lamido of Garoua and that of Rey Bouba on November 6, 2022. This was on the occasion of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Paul Biya’s presidency.

The images are striking. Several newspapers published on Monday, the day after November 6, 2022 made it the main topic. Franck Emmanuel Olivier Biya celebrated the 40th anniversary of Paul Biya’s accession to the presidency on November 6, 1982, in the Far North of Cameroon on Sunday. The 52 year old son of the Head of State was among the leaders of the CPDM party created by his father in 1985. His proximity to powerful traditional chiefs and no less influential members of the party was quickly noticed.

Indeed, Franck Biya, whose father is 89 years old, visited the lamido of Garoua and that of Rey Bouba, ranked among the most influential traditional and Muslim chiefs in the North. Their influence within the party is such that it is necessary to benefit from their support to be able to impose oneself within the party and among the populations of the North, especially at a crucial moment like the one Cameroon is about to experience.

The visit of Franck Biya to the Far North in the presence of the RDPC comes at a time when the succession to the head of state and the party is at stake. The presidential election is scheduled for 2025 and the RDPC congress is coming up. The question of who Paul Biya has chosen as his successor has been raised for several years. No clear answer has yet been given by the principal concerned.

Nevertheless, in the opinion, a movement called “The Franckists” multiplies the calls for candidacy in favour of Franck Biya. After the visit of Emmanuel Macron from 25 to 26 July 2022, this movement observed a moment of silence. Even if the man himself does not pronounce himself, his proximity to traditional chiefs every November 6 indicates the links he is forging and the support he is seeking.

On 6 November 2021, the eldest son of the president of the Republic visited the new sultan of the Bamoun, Nabil Mbombo Njoya. Some time after the death of Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya, the father of Nabil, the current king, he went to present his condolences to the royal family. But not only that. Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya was close to the head of state; his son, a potential successor to the presidential seat, went to renew ties with the successor to the throne, also a traditional and religious leader. The next few months will tell us more about the true intentions of Franck Biya.