Cameroon: Françoise Foning’s Children Tear Apart Over Mother’s Legacy

Six years after the death of the former mayor of Douala 5, her six children disagree on family leadership and property management.

It is a succession issue that is tearing the six children of Françoise Foning. The title of succession received by Foning Rosine is put in doubt by her elder brother, Tsobgny Salomon.



The latter as elder son of the deceased Françoise Foning assumes the title of head of the family and therefore does not want to be considered only as a co-administrator of property and co-heir. An argument contrary to the act of succession of March 22, 2015, certified by the Sub-prefect of Nkong-Ni in the division of Menoua with the signature of Chief Baleng, Tsobgny Jean Calvin.

Tsobgny Salomon, went further presenting his siblings as crooks. For him, the latter want to use their mother’s name to torpedo the government or even many institutions. This is through a foundation called the Françoise Foning International Foundation,

“it is brought to the public’s knowledge that the rightful claimants of the Honorable Françoise Foning of late memory have learned with regret that some of their brothers and sisters have since organized several months a vast campaign of fraud against public authorities, companies, and businessmen under the pretext of a prize in his honor that would be organized next October by the Françoise Foning International Foundation” communicates Salomon Tsobny, adviser the Douala 5 city counsel ​.

According to Patrice Tsague, one of the sons still of the former mayor of Douala 5, this is just the manifestation of a family dispute.

Faced with this accusation, the opposite camp, which brings together four of the six children, went into battle on September 21 during a press briefing describing the above declarations of their elder brother of false allegations. And through the voice of Monefong Cendrine, one of Françoise Foning‘s daughters, the foundation is a US-based non-profit organization founded in consultation with the majority of family members.

The foundation headed by the third son of Françoise Foning, Patrice Tsague, aims according to the latter to support the initiatives of his brothers and sisters who honor the their mother’s legacy. But also, he adds, to promote and support activities that promote the spiritual, cultural, social, political, and economic development of Cameroon and Africa.

However, with the denunciations orchestrated by their elder brother who presents his brothers and sisters as crooks, Monefong Cendrine fears that this will prevent partners or even the government from joining their actions.