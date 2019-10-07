Cameroon: Freed Kamto says real battle is yet to begin

President Biya’s opposition leader Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party has disclosed his desire to continue fighting despite his Saturday’s release from detention.

Addressing his supporters Saturday October 05, 2019 at his residence after his release, Prof Maurice Kamto said he will never betray them.

“If some people think that being released marks the end of the struggle, then they have not understood anything because we did not get anything from what we asked” Maurice Kamto said.” Maurice Kamto said

“The big project that we have ahead of us is that of the fight for the respect of human rights and for a reliable electoral system (…) I count on you to go about this work in a peaceful way.”

Prof Maurice Kamto who had been in detention since January 26 was released Saturday October 5, 2019 alongside some of his allies and supporters following a decision from President Paul Biya.

Dropping the charges on Friday, Cameroon’s President said the move was in line with moves taken recently to seek lasting solutions to the country’s multiple crises.