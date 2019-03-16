Cameroon: French Ambassador encourages work done at ANRS

During hos maiden visit at the French research agency on HIV-AIDS and hepatitis dubbed ANRS based at the Yaounde Central Hospital, the French Ambassador to Cameroon appreciated the projects realized.

His Excellency Gilles Thibault was received in the conference hall of ANRS at the Yaounde Central Hospital by Prof Sinata Koulla- Shiro, South coordinator of the ANRS agency, and other officials of ANRS.

They discussed about some of the different health projects and studies initiated and conducted by the ANRS in Cameroon such as an evaluation of the hepatitis B, the Dayana, 2 Lady and Mobidip research fields, to name but these.

According to Prof Sinata Koulla-Shiro, these research projects are all meant to re-enforce the health system in Cameroon, contribute to the amelioration of patient care, valorise their publications and train and mentor younger generations amongst others.

Gilles Thibault in return lauded the team’s engagement in ensuring a strong partnership between Cameroon and France in the health domain.