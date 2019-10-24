Cameroon: French Foreign Minister meets with opposition party leaders

The French Minister of Europe and Foreign affairs, Jean Yves Le Drian on official visit to Cameroon held talks with leaders and representatives of some opposition parties, amongst whom CRM’s Prof Maurice Kamto this morning in Yaounde.

Other party leaders present included; Jean Nkuete, Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Robert Bapot Lipot, Secretary General of the UPC, Cabral Libii, President of the PCRN, Patricia Tomaina Ndam Njoya, CDU parliamentarian, Cyprien Awoudou of the SDF and Bello Bouba Maigari of the NUDP.

Disclosing some of the high points of the gathering, the UPC representative, Robert Bapot Lipot mentioned the question on the necessity to see Cameroon’s Development partners accompany her in the putting in place of the recommendations of the just-ended Major National Dialogue convened by the Head of State.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived Cameroon yesterday on a two-day official visit.

Some few time after his arrival, he was received in audience by the Head of State, Paul Biya, with whom he expressed his country’s readiness to accompany the Government of Cameroon it her appeasement and reconstruction efforts after the Major National Dialogue.