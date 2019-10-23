French Foreign Minister in Cameroon to inaugurate second Bridge over River Wouri

The French Minister of Europe and foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian who is on a two-day official visit to Cameroon will tomorrow inaugurate the second Bridge over the River Wouri in Douala, authorities have confirmed.

Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived Cameroon this morning and was welcomed at the Yaounde Nsimalen International airport by some State dignitaries, including the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guillou.

According to reports, he will tomorrow Thursday, October 24, 2019 proceed with the official inauguration of the second Bridge over the Wouri River in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

The over CFA 140 Billion project funded by the French Development Agency is expected to reduce congestion on the first Bridge constructed some 60 years ago by the French Government.

Upon arriving Cameroon today, the French Minister made a brief stop at the French Embassy and later on left for the Unity Palace, where he was received in audience by the Head of State, HE Paul Biya.