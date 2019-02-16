Cameroon: French President Macron phones Biya on Kamto’s detention

French President Emmanuel Macron has phoned his Cameronian counterpart Paul Biya on the detention of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto, France 24 has reported.

In one f its news editions, the channel revealed Emmanuel Macron called on Biya to seek for an inclusive dialogue as a solution to the current impasse.

Emmanuel Macron phoned Biya a day after the French Foreign Ministry called on the government of Cameroon to allow the opposition freely express itself.

“We are concerned by this judicial development and remain keen on Mr. Kamto’s situation and that of about 200 of his detained supporters,”French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

“The Cameroonian opposition, of which he is one of the figures, must be able to express itself freely, in accordance with the law.”

It should be recalled that Maurice Kamto and over 100 of his supporters were transferred to the Kondengui maximum security prison on Tuesday after appearing before the state prosecutor where they were notified of their charges.