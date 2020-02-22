French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed he pressured Cameroon’s President Paul Biya to release his opposition rival Maurice Kamto from jail.

Kamto and some of his supporters had spent over eight months in jail when Paul Biye ordered for their release in early October after the Major National Dialogue.

But French President Emmanuel Macron has now revealed he was at the other end of the phone putting pressure on Biya to release Kamto and other opposition leaders in detention.

Emmanuel Macron made the revelation as he was confronted by a Cameroonian activist in France who challenged the French President to come out and speak against the atrocities in Cameroon.

In his close to five minute chat with the activist, Emmanuel Macron revealed, he put pressure to give more attention to the situation in the North West and South West Regions while addding that he urged Biya to release Maurice Kamto before he could welcome the Cameroonian President to Lyon.

Emmanuel Macron promised to phone Biya next week in order to put pressure on the Cameroonian President to end the situation in the North West and South West Regions.