Cameroon- Friendly Match: A Win Without Brio For Indomitable Lions Against Local Players.

The win was braced by penalties scored respectively by Ignatius Ganago, Ambroise Oyongo and Vincent Aboubakar, then an own goal by Martial Zemba, the Indomitable Lions defeated the selection of players from the Elite One championship this Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Reunification Stadium in Douala.

It was a friendly match, but there was an air of challenge between this selection of local players and that of the senior team of Cameroon. In a stadium three quarters full, the local team felt at home. It did not take long for them to find their feet and get the crowd on their side, following Joseph Apam’s opening goal in the second minute of play (1-0).

Rigobert Song’s men responded with a penalty in the 11th minute after Georges Kevin Nkoudou was fouled in the penalty area. Ignatius Ganago was on hand to restore the balance (1-1). Devis Epassy’s side then took the lead in the game and went ahead in the 18th minute with the same scenario. After another foul on Nkoudou, referee Mefire Abdou pointed to the penalty spot. This time it was captain Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo who put the ball in the net (2-1).

In the second half, coach Rigobert Song brought back the usual starting line-up. The home team fell back and on a back pass from Martial Zemba in the 58th minute, goalkeeper Souleymane misjudged the direction of the ball and it ended up in the net (3-1). On a final attack in the local league, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu was hit in the box and another penalty was awarded to Lions A in the 88th. Captain Vincent Aboubakar converted the penalty to end the 4-1 win for Rigobert Song’s team.

A good result nevertheless, for the state of mind. The Indomitable Lions will be expected in Burundi on June 8, to launch their campaign for the CAN Ivory Coast 2023.