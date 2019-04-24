Cameroon: Fru Ndi accuses gov’t officials of sponsoring Ambazonia fighters

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi has accused part of the country’s elite of sponsoring armed separatist groups in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Ni John Fru Ndi was furiously reacting after his brother and two of his workers were kidnapped last weekend in Bafut, Mezam Division of the North West region.

“There are people in this government who have come up with parallel Ambazonia groups on the field made up of hardened criminals from prison,” Fru Ndi said accusing the armed men of equally targetting officials of his party.

The Chairman of the of the SDF insisted he holds the Anglophone struggle dear to his heart but lamented the fact that ‘armed bandits’ have derailed the course.

Fru Ndi who revealed the armed men have requested six million francs or five guns said he will not bow to pressure from the kidnappers.

Fru Ndi’s accusations against government officials falls in line with that of the SDF’s National Executive Committee that equally levied such accusations last month but failed short to mention any name.