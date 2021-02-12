Cameroon: Fru Ndi announces retirement from political life

Published on 12.02.2021 at 18h53 by journal du Cameroun

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front party, SDF Ni John Fru Ndi has announced an end to his leadership of the party after over thirty years as national President.

He made the announcement Thursday February 11 during a press conference organized at his residence in Yaounde.

Speaking to media men and women, Ni John Fru Ndi said he is going to step aside to give way to fresh blood after over 30 years as Chairman.

“.. It is time to hand over the leadership to dynamic young people with new ideas on how to move forward with the political party and Cameroon,” The Chairman said.

Born in July 7, 1941, Ni John Fru Ndi braved bullets to launch the SDF on May 26, 1990, in Bamenda, North West region.

The birth of the party reintroduced multipartism in Cameroon.

He ran as candidate in the presidential race of 1992, 2004, and 2011. It is widely believed that the incumbent stole his victory in 1992.

During the last Presidential election in 2018, Ni John Fru Ndi presented his vice, Joshua Osih as the party’s candidate.

Unfortunately, the latter came out fourth with 3%.

Following a series of kidnappings by armed separatists, Fru Ndi fled to the United States for medical treatment and did not return until the end of 2020.

At the time is about quitting the political scene, he regrets the lower rate of liberties in Cameroon especially freedom of expression which according to him weakens the private press.