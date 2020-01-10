Cameroon: Fru Ndi reacts to repeated separatists attacks on SDF supporters

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front party SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi has regretted the continues alleged separatists attacks on his party members taking part in the upcoming twin elections in the North West region.

Reacting to the multiple kidnaps and arson attacks on the properties of SDF supporters in the North West region of Cameroon, Ni John Fru Ndi said he does not understand why the attacks are targeted on the SDF people.

“The burning and kidnappings started with me, Fru Ndi…they have kidnapped and burnt the properties of many SDF people and I kept crying and drawing the attention of the population that this thing is targeted on the SDF alone.”

“…And I ask, was the Anglophone issue targeted on the SDF that they think they should do all they are doing on the SDF? It is not fair…” cried out Ni John Fru Ndi.

The SDF Chairman equally disclosed the party is yet to take a final stand as far as their participation to the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections are concerned with regards to the insecurity that prevails in the SDF camp in the North West region.

“We are working towards maintaining our participation in the elections. If by getting towards elections Mr Biya does not fulfil some of the conditions we are putting forward unto resolving the issues in the North West and South West and stop the killing of the people, then we will take a position.” Fru Ndi added.

As of today, a good number of SDF supporters who were due to take part in the elections withdrew from the race, most of whom advanced the insecurity in the two English speaking regions as the reason for their backsliding.