Cameroon : Fru Ndi replaces Secretary General Jean Tsomelou after several fallbacks

The chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) has just made official changes in the party’s governing bodies. One of the most important changes is the appointment of Aline Lord Djomgang as the new head of the SDF General Secretariat. She replaces former Senator Jean Tsomelou who had been in office since 2017.
“The SDF is engaged in a structural renewal exercise at the national level which will culminate in a congress to be held in 2023, according to the calendar of the National Executive Committee,” the Chairman said at a press conference held on Thursday in Yaounde.
The SDF’s historic leader has already noted that some clashes have occurred in the renewal process of the party’s organs. He said, “It has been brought to my attention on several occasions that some party officials are trying to block this very important exercise for the life of our party. Let it be clear that any party member found guilty of blocking this exercise will be severely sanctioned,” he warned.
For the rest, new profiles have also entered the National Executive Committee, the political bureau of the party.