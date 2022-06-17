Cameroon : Fru Ndi replaces Secretary General Jean Tsomelou after several fallbacks

She is also known to be very close to the 1st Vice President of the party, Joshua Osih. This lawyer is indeed a municipal councillor in Douala 1st and deputy of Osih. This appointment is therefore a victory for the latter in his fratricidal war with MP Jean Michel Nintcheu, the SDF boss for the Coastal region.

“The SDF is engaged in a structural renewal exercise at the national level which will culminate in a congress to be held in 2023, according to the calendar of the National Executive Committee,” the Chairman said at a press conference held on Thursday in Yaounde.

The SDF’s historic leader has already noted that some clashes have occurred in the renewal process of the party’s organs. He said, “It has been brought to my attention on several occasions that some party officials are trying to block this very important exercise for the life of our party. Let it be clear that any party member found guilty of blocking this exercise will be severely sanctioned,” he warned.

For the rest, new profiles have also entered the National Executive Committee, the political bureau of the party.