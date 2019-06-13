Cameroon: Fru Ndi visits Sonara, crisis hit CDC

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi is in the South West region where he is visiting the fire ravaged Sonara as well as the Cameroon Development Corporation.

Ni John Fru Ndi says he wants to see for himself the damage caused by the fire that damaged part of the production unit at Sonara on May 31.

The visit to Sonara comes after the Social Democratic Front in one of its resolution at the just ended NEC meeting frowned at the fire incident at Sonara stating it “illustrates clearly how poor maintenance and the use of obsolete equipment has destroyed many state-run companies… and (stressed) that this fire incident was a clear indication of the problems of bad governance that the SDF has decried over the years.”

Ni John Fru Ndi and his SDF delegation are also visiting the Cameroon Development Corporation to see first hand the damage caused by the crisis in the North West and South West region.

The Cameroon Development Corporation, the first employer after the state is on its knees following several attacks on the corporation by armed men.

Several production units have been shut down following the regular attacks from armed men while workers have equally been attacked and their fingers chopped off.