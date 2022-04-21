Cameroon : Fuel Scarcity Raise Panick

Gasoil has become a rare commodity in most stations in Cameroon . Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba affirms the government has taken measures to avoid drastic shortage as there is a stock sufficient for consumers nation wide.

For over days now many cars run dry without any remedy to replenish. Unruly lines of cars searching for fuel caused massive traffic jams earlier this week in Yaounde and other cities. Motorbikes ferrying men on the back clutching four or five jerry cans to find fuel were a common sight.

The country’s reasons for scarcity sums up to the Ukrainian war with Russia . As Ukraine pushes fuel over $100, which sparks shortage in Cameroon and other countries.

Despite the said stock meant for prompt distribution , the situation might not be remedied effectively hence a possible increase in price is for seen.

Maintaining the fuel pump prices with subsidies is expected to cost the Cameroonian government CFA672 billion this year. The information was reported this week by the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

According to data provided by the Cameroonian employers’ association GICAM, the price of a barrel of crude oil (a raw material used to produce super, diesel, and kerosene) on the international market rose from $51 to $91 (+78%) between January 2021 and January 2022 and reached $139 per barrel in March 2022 as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This is the highest level since the 2008 crisis.

The price of natural gas and maritime freight have exploded, negatively impacting the Cameroonian oil sector, which is dependent on imports of finished petroleum products since the country’s only refinery Sonara burned down in 2019.

Journal du Cameroun visited various stations and exchanged with consumers

Carrefour Jouvence habors Total, one of the most prominent stations in the country . A gas station attendant tells us “ it’s being over 3 weeks now he have not had any delivery. The demand is high and supply getting lower and lower. The possible price hike will not only affect the consumers but the suppliers even more “ says Amougou

A few kilometers away is Tradex Mendong. Cars clinge and horn hoping to get fuel before it runs out . “ I live at Odja , I have being driving round town to find fuel in vain most stations are dry and with others you find a long que” explains Sarah as she sobs .

Government still strive at making amends meanwhile consumers hope situation does not go worst as it was the case in 2008 with the hunger strike which involve the price hike in petrol.