Cameroon – Gabon: Resolving Cross-Border Issues

The closure of the sessions of the joint border security commissions has brought out the will of the two neighbouring states to put up a united front in the face of the challenges they face. Cameroon and Gabon have pledged to find realistic solutions to border problems such as poaching, the illegal exploitation of minerals and forest resources as well as uncontrolled immigration.
The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul and the Minister of State, Minister of the Interior of Gabon, Lambert-Noël Matha. The meeting ended yesterday afternoon on a note of satisfaction. No dispute was observed along the border between the two countries, the two heads of delegations were pleased to note.
However, after a careful examination of the results of the experts, they agreed to redouble their vigilance in order to face the challenges that lie ahead. “This exercise has enabled us to realise that intensive poaching, illegal exploitation of mineral, fishery and forestry resources, human trafficking and drug trafficking are the main security challenges to which we must pay particular attention,” the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul, said in his closing speech.
As part of the fight against terrorism, Cameroonians and Gabonese recognised the need to take preventive action to deal with it.
The border between Cameroon and Gabon is largely made up of a dense forest with sparsely populated communities. The situation favours criminal gangs to flourish notably in the trafficking of light weapons and illicit drugs, poaching and the illegal exploitation of forest and mineral resources and illegal immigration.
According to the Gabonese Minister of State such vices do not encourage the free movement of people and goods. He called for a more efficient mastery of the movement of people and goods along the common border. He also called for joint military operations and the sharing of experiences and information as well as the implementations of rapid interventions mechanism to avert and contain any crisis along the common border.
Cameroon Minister of Territorial Administration indicated that there is need to design a road map on the fight against cross border insecurity. He also saluted the support of the German Technical Group, GIZ, in the demarcation and delimitation of the frontiers in line with the border programme of the African Union.