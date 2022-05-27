Cameroon – Gabon: Resolving Cross-Border Issues

The closure of the sessions of the joint border security commissions has brought out the will of the two neighbouring states to put up a united front in the face of the challenges they face. Cameroon and Gabon have pledged to find realistic solutions to border problems such as poaching, the illegal exploitation of minerals and forest resources as well as uncontrolled immigration.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul and the Minister of State, Minister of the Interior of Gabon, Lambert-Noël Matha. The meeting ended yesterday afternoon on a note of satisfaction. No dispute was observed along the border between the two countries, the two heads of delegations were pleased to note.

However, after a careful examination of the results of the experts, they agreed to redouble their vigilance in order to face the challenges that lie ahead. “This exercise has enabled us to realise that intensive poaching, illegal exploitation of mineral, fishery and forestry resources, human trafficking and drug trafficking are the main security challenges to which we must pay particular attention,” the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul, said in his closing speech.

As part of the fight against terrorism, Cameroonians and Gabonese recognised the need to take preventive action to deal with it.