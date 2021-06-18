Sport › Football

Cameroon: Gaelle Enganamouit appointed Team Manager of indomitable lionesses

Published on 18.06.2021 at 16h30 by Ariane Foguem

Gaelle Enganamouit, new Team Manager of indomitable lionesses (c) copyright
Retired Cameroon international Gaelle Enganamouit has been appointed Team Manager of Cameroon’s female national football team.

 

The striker is part of the new management staff of the country’s women’s national football team appointed Friday June 18 by the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot.

Africa’s best player in 2015 decided to hang up her boots last year on her 28th birthday in an anticipated retirement due to her repetitive fitness worries.

After putting an end to her career, Gaelle Enganamouit embarked on football management internships at the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

For some time now, she had been with the technical staff of Renaissance of Ngoumou, an experience that will help her assume her new duties as Team Manager of the women’s national Football team.

 

