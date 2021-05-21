Cameroon: Gang of five arrested for allegedly robbing filling station in Soa

A gang of five individuals together with one of their accomplice are currently in police custody for allegedly robbing a filling station in Soa, a locality on the outskirt of Yaounde, making away with the sum of FCFA 19.4 million.

According to police reports, the robbery was masterminded by one of the workers of the filling station whose name we got as Jean Pierre Ndongo.

He is said to have conspired with five members of a gang who presented themselves at the station at about 9pm, time when Jean Pierre Ndongo and one of his colleagues were counting money made by the filling station within one week.

The alleged gang is said to have intimidated the workers with knifes before seizing the money they were counting, amounting to FCFA 19.4 million and then took to their heels.

After investigations were opened into the robbery by Gendarme elements of the Soa National Brigade, two of the five gangsters were arrested and questioned.

After questioning, the disclosed the names of their accomplices, including Jean Pierre Ndongo, worker at the filling station who witnessed the robber.

Combined actions from the Soa National Gendarmerie and the National Gendarmerie Legion for the Centre region led to the arrest of the remaining gang members in chain.

They were caught in possession of 15 kilogrammes of Marijuana, a vehicle and hard drugs which were all seized by Gendarmes.

All six were presented to the press this Friday May 21 and returned to their cells where they are expecting to face trial in the days ahead for justice to take its course.